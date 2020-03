By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A woman was found murdered at Chelimibanda in Pakala mandal of Chittoor district. The details of the woman are yet to be ascertained.

According to Pakala police, residents found a woman murdered at Chelimibanda in Maddinaidupalli panchayat on Tuesday.

Chittoor DSP K Eswar Reddy and Circle Inspector Ashirwadam reached the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The Pakala police deputed a dog squad and a clues team for collecting evidence.