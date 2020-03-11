Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC arms open as TDP exodus begins

Satish Reddy had given a tough fight to the YS family in Pulivendula constituency for more than two decades.

Published: 11th March 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Going full throttle in hitting the Opposition TDP in its bastions, the ruling YSRC has opened its gates, welcoming leaders of its rival party into its fold ahead of the local body elections. An exodus from the TDP is on the cards, with leaders who stuck with it for decades now looking towards the ruling party in the State.

Just a day after TDP MLC Dokka Manikyavaraprasad and former MLA SA Rahman joined the YSRC, the TDP received another setback with SV Satish Kumar Reddy resigning from party posts. Though he stopped short of announcing his decision to join the YSRC, his followers said he was heading to the ruling party.

Satish Reddy had given a tough fight to the YS family in Pulivendula constituency for more than two decades. He unsuccessfully fought late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the 2004 and 2009 elections and the former CM’s son and present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2014 and 2019 polls. The TDP nominated him to the Legislative Council and even made him the Council’s deputy chairman.

After his defeat in the 2019 elections, Satish Reddy started distancing himself from the party, and was not seen in its protests. He held a meeting with his followers and relatives, and told them that he strove hard for the party, but it had other interests. “This created a gap between me and the party,’’ he reportedly told his followers.

Satish Reddy is reportedly dissatisfied with the party leadership maligning Pulivendula politics as ‘violence-ridden’, and hence, decided to quit. He also said the leadership never gave an ear to his voice even after the consecutive defeats he suffered in the elections.TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, meanwhile, tried to make light of Satish Reddy’s resignation, and said a hundred leaders would emerge if one resigns.

Similarly, in Anantapur district, yet another stronghold of the TDP and its leader JC Brothers, Bala Ravikishore, a key associate of former MP Diwakar Reddy, switched over to the YSRC. He joined the ruling party in the presence of Tadipatri MLA from YSRC Kethireddy Peddareddy on Tuesday, giving a rude shock to the TDP.

Another Tuesday shocker for TDP was the decision of its former MLA from Kanigiri in Prakasam district, Kadiri Baburao, a close associate of TDP Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna to join YSRC in the presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Though I won the 2014 election from Kanigiri, the party without taking my view had changed my constituency,’’ he said and added that though he got invitation to join YSRC several times, he did not. “However, there is no value for Balakrishna also in the party now. There is a lot of difference between Nandamuri and Nara families,’’ he said.

It is learnt that TDP leader and former minister P Ramasubba Reddy along with P Giridhar Reddy, son of former minister P Siva Reddy, is likely to join the YSRC on Wednesday in the presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli.

YSRC’s next focus, sources said, is to rattle the TDP applecart in Naidu’s own Chittoor district and in Kuppam

