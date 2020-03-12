Aarogyasri to cover coronavirus, additional Rs 20,000 for infectees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With patients in Andhra Pradesh suspected to have contracted coronavirus, the government has decided to bring treatment of such cases within the ambit of Aarogyasri. The government has informed network hospitals (NWHs) empanelled under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust to admit suspected cases of COVID-19 and follow safety precautions.

The government will also allot `20,000 for persons who test positive for COVID-19, and `10,000 for those who are suspected to have contracted the virus, on a case-by-case basis.

Foreign-returns to be isolated

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney asked district collectors to identify and isolate everyone who returned from abroad after February 10. She told them to get details of those who came in contact with people who recently returned from Italy, and isolate them for 14 days

Nellore youth’s result awaited

The student from Nellore who returned from Italy has been placed in Nellore Government General Hospital’s isolation ward. His test results are awaited from NIV, Pune, and as a precautionary measure, his relatives have been told to place themselves in isolation