Botcha says Naidu creating law and order issues ahead of polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rubbishing the claim that YSRC leaders were behind the alleged attack on TDP leaders in Macherla, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday alleged that the Opposition party deliberately created ruckus. He accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of creating law and order issues in the State ahead of local body elections.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC office in Tadepalli after the violence in Macherla, the minister warned that the State government would not keep mum if any party disrupts law and order and peace in the State. He further alleged that the TDP turned Andhra Pradesh into Bihar, disturbing the law and order in the last five years.

“They claim that they went to observe the nomination proceedings, but in reality they wanted to do rowdyism. They intentionally created ruckus, unmindful of the public on the roads. Otherwise, why did they go to Macherla in 10 cars? The eyewitnesses said that goondas dangerously drove the vehicles. We won’t keep quiet if anybody disrupts the harmony. Law will take its own course against the people of any party who resort to violence,” Botcha warned.

The minister also lashed out at the former chief minister alleging that the latter was trying to trigger an unrest as the YSRC was going to sweep the polls. “He knows that he will taste a much bitter defeat. It is evident from the number of people leaving his party. Creating disturbance before polls is Naidu’s way of functioning,” he alleged. Botcha further alleged that Naidu used all forces under his disposal when in power to target the Opposition leaders. “But, we are not resorting to revenge politics. Our government, as per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s direction, is only focused to conduct the local body elections democratically, peacefully and transparently,” he claimed.