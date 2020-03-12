Candidates ‘stopped’ from filing papers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSR Congress activists reportedly obstructed TDP leaders when they were filing nominations for seven seats of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) in the presence of the police at RDO office of Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Wednesday.

TDP Narasaraopet in-charge Ch Aravind Babu rushed to the spot after he came to know about the incident and staged protest on the premises of RDO office demanding security for the party candidates during filing of the nominations. He alleged that the police acted on behalf of YSRC activists who tore the nomination papers of TDP leaders at the RDO office.

He said that ruling party activists attacked TDP men in front of the police, which and acted as a mute spectator even though the TDP leaders were requesting them to provide security. He added the party’s Mahesh and Rammohan Rao of Pamidipadu were injured in the attack.