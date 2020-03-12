STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus scare in Nellore, seven more quarantined

According to officials, the youngster’s mother and father, domestic help and her relative, car driver and his kin, and a friend were asked to isolate themselves from others.

Published: 12th March 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people wear masks while travelling. (Photo| EPS/ TP Sooraj)

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people wear masks while travelling. (Photo| EPS/ TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As a student from Nellore city was detected with symptoms of coronavirus after his return from Italy and kept in the isolation ward of the regional government general hospital, the district administration on Wednesday sounded an alert and quarantined seven persons who had come in close proximity to the youngster and his family, as a preventive measure.

According to officials, the youngster’s mother and father, domestic help and her relative, car driver and his kin, and a friend were asked to isolate themselves from others.    

Meanwhile, the authorities of Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) were awaiting the final report of the samples taken from the youngster, from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Dr R Ram, Medical Superintendent of SVIMS, said the report was expected soon and the student’s health was normal for the last three days.

In related developments, the Nellore district administration deputed medical staff, Asha workers, Anganwadi teachers and others to conduct a door-to-door campaign in the city to collect details of any suspected cases and complete information on foreign returnees.

District collector MV Seshagiri Babu held a review meeting with medical officials late on Tuesday and directed them to conduct the door-to-door survey in 42 and 47 divisions of the Nellore Municipal Corporation. Joint Collector V Vinod Kumar and DM&HO Rajya Lakshmi held a meeting with medical staff, ANMs, Asha workers, Anganwadi teachers and others and asked them to conduct the door-to-door campaign in 42 and 47 divisions where the student and his family members had visited over the last two days.

Each team has been asked to visit 50 houses. The teams started collecting the details of people, who recently returned from foreign visits on Wednesday on war footing. Further, private schools in the two divisions are likely to declare holidays as a precautionary measure. Endowments officials did not take out the Rathotsavam of Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple to some areas. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who held a video-conference with district collectors, asked the latter to identify and isolate everyone who returned from foreign visits after February 10.

COVID-19 update
661 No of people with travel history of affected countries  
48 Total samples tested as on date
0 Tested positive
44 Tested negative
4 Results awaited
131 Passengers not traceable or being traced

Cause of death of  76-year-old patient not confirmed
People of Karnataka can breathe easy as the death of 76-year-old Mohammad Hussain Sidique is not yet confirmed to be due to Coronavirus. In a press meet held by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sriramulu, Health Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Additional Secreatary, Jawaid Akhtar, it was revealed that the patient was suffering from severe asthma, hypertension, pneumonia and high BP. “He was isolated in the private hospital in Kalaburagi. They may have suspected that he had H1N1 and isolated him.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp