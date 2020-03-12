Coronavirus scare in Nellore, seven more quarantined

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As a student from Nellore city was detected with symptoms of coronavirus after his return from Italy and kept in the isolation ward of the regional government general hospital, the district administration on Wednesday sounded an alert and quarantined seven persons who had come in close proximity to the youngster and his family, as a preventive measure.

According to officials, the youngster’s mother and father, domestic help and her relative, car driver and his kin, and a friend were asked to isolate themselves from others.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) were awaiting the final report of the samples taken from the youngster, from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Dr R Ram, Medical Superintendent of SVIMS, said the report was expected soon and the student’s health was normal for the last three days.

In related developments, the Nellore district administration deputed medical staff, Asha workers, Anganwadi teachers and others to conduct a door-to-door campaign in the city to collect details of any suspected cases and complete information on foreign returnees.

District collector MV Seshagiri Babu held a review meeting with medical officials late on Tuesday and directed them to conduct the door-to-door survey in 42 and 47 divisions of the Nellore Municipal Corporation. Joint Collector V Vinod Kumar and DM&HO Rajya Lakshmi held a meeting with medical staff, ANMs, Asha workers, Anganwadi teachers and others and asked them to conduct the door-to-door campaign in 42 and 47 divisions where the student and his family members had visited over the last two days.

Each team has been asked to visit 50 houses. The teams started collecting the details of people, who recently returned from foreign visits on Wednesday on war footing. Further, private schools in the two divisions are likely to declare holidays as a precautionary measure. Endowments officials did not take out the Rathotsavam of Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple to some areas. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who held a video-conference with district collectors, asked the latter to identify and isolate everyone who returned from foreign visits after February 10.

COVID-19 update

661 No of people with travel history of affected countries

48 Total samples tested as on date

0 Tested positive

44 Tested negative

4 Results awaited

131 Passengers not traceable or being traced

Cause of death of 76-year-old patient not confirmed

People of Karnataka can breathe easy as the death of 76-year-old Mohammad Hussain Sidique is not yet confirmed to be due to Coronavirus. In a press meet held by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sriramulu, Health Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Additional Secreatary, Jawaid Akhtar, it was revealed that the patient was suffering from severe asthma, hypertension, pneumonia and high BP. “He was isolated in the private hospital in Kalaburagi. They may have suspected that he had H1N1 and isolated him.”