It’s YSRC attempt to kill TDP leaders, fumes TDP chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the attack on TDP leaders in Macherla constituency of Guntur district, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said it was nothing but an attempt by YSRC leaders to murder TDP leaders. He demanded that Director General of Police Gautam Sawang take responsibility for the police failure in preventing the attacks by “YSRC cadre”. The district SP was informed in advance about the TDP leaders’ visit to file complaint with officials in connection with tearing up of ZPTC election nomination papers of TDP candidate at Bodara Veedu, but no action was taken, Naidu fumed.

“This is the peak of the atrocities and maniac acts of the YSRC. Is there democracy in the State? Are there police, courts and election commission? Hundreds of such incidents took place. What is the DGP doing? Don’t you feel bad for the attack on cops? You could not provide security for us and even could not protect your police personnel,’’ Naidu said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office at Atmakur, a visibly angry Naidu took exception to the alleged high-handedness of the YSRC leaders and inaction of the police. Alleging that it was complete failure of the police and the State Election Commission, he said they have not taken preventive steps though the TDP has been complaining against YSRC atrocities much ahead of the start of election process. “Thus, the YSRC cadre have become uncontrollable and are now attacking even the police officers,’’ he pointed out.

The YSRC activists armed with rods and sticks attacked, injured the former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLC Buddha Venkanna and AP High Court advocate Kishore, he said. Meanwhile, the YSRC activists chased away the vehicles of TDP leaders Uma and Venkanna on motorcycles and cars. When the Gurazala DSP tried to rescue the TDP leaders, the YSRC activists damaged the DSP’s car, Naidu alleged.