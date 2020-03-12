STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanna slams government, says YSRC turned AP into Bihar

Published: 12th March 2020 10:17 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC turned the State into Bihar, BJP State President Kanna Lakshminarayana launched a broadside against the ruling dispensation for allegedly orchestrating attacks against the opposition party members, who are contesting the local elections.

The BJP State unit also gave a representation to the state election commissioner, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, against the ‘atrocity and high-handed act’ committed by the YSRC activists against a member of the saffron party in Chittoor district.

Speaking to the media in Guntur on Wednesday, he came down heavily on the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and demanded that the election commission deploy security and police forces from other States till the polling is concluded. Criticising the government for ‘hastily’ going for the local elections, he alleged that the ruling party members were resorting to physical attacks and were threatening the contestants of other parties. Kanna also alleged that the police and officials were acting as per the whims and fancies of the State government, much against the interest of the public. “The law and order in the State has gone haywire in the last nine months. Our party contestants are being threatened. No action is being taken by the police despite several representations,” he claimed.

Earlier, the BJP leaders met the State Election Commissioner and submitted the representation, marking copies to the chief secretary and the director general of police.

BJP-Sena manifesto
The BJP-Jana Sena alliance will release their joint manifesto for local body elections on Thursday. Chiefs of both the parties, Kanna Lakshminarayana and Pawan Kalyan, are scheduled to unveil the ‘vision document’ in Vijayawada. The seat sharing has also concluded.

