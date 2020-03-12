STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police identify 11 vulnerable mandals in Prakasam district

Police

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District police have taken all necessary measures to complete the upcoming local body elections in a peaceful manner. On the directives of Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, out of 56 mandals, police officials have identified 11 vulnerable mandals in the district having recorded feud and rioting among political workers, to stop any untoward incident from taking place in these areas.

Eleven special officers have been appointed to monitor the law and order situation in these 11 mandals during the elections. In addition, the Intelligence wing of the police has identified 742 sensitive and highly sensitive areas among the total 1,640 MPTC/ ZPTC polling stations of the district.

District authorities are making plans to utilise around 8,000 police personnel for the first phase of the election to the local bodies across the district and for the second phase elections they are seeking additional forces from outside the district. Already district authorities have requested the State government for the same.

In addition, district police authorities are going to deploy the para-police forces — around 1,000 ex-police/defense personnel, 500 security guards, along with the services of the youth organisation belonging to the district Nehru Yuva Kendram limits. Police officials have already issued orders deputing Traffic DSP K Venugopal as the special officer to monitor the overall law and order situation in Maddipadu and Naguluppalapadu mandals. Disha police station DSP Dhananjayudu was deputed for Kondepi and Tangutur mandals, CCS CI A Raja Mohan was deputed to monitor Santhamaguluru and Ballikurava Mandals, Chirala Two Town CI Md Firoze was deputed for Chirala rural mandal, District Training College (DTC) CI AV Ramana was deputed for Marturu and Parchuru mandals and SB-II CI N Srikanth Babu was deputed to monitor the law and order situation of Inkollu and China Ganjam mandal limits.

“The government has brought one more powerful amendment to an act, which is going to award three years rigorous imprisonment with Rs 10,000 penal fee and six years ban on the offender’s political carrier. Even if the violators of this act win in the elections, the law will have bind over effect,” the SP said.

Police
