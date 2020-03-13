Third phase of tobacco auctions begin in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The third phase of tobacco auctions by the Tobacco Board began at three centres on Wednesday. But tobacco farmers are not happy because traders offered `170 per kg only on the first day of auctions stating that the quality of tobacco is not up to the mark, which is not remunerative to them. On the second day also, the tobacco farmers failed to get more than `170 per kg for their produce.

The Tobacco Board, Southern Black Soils Region, started auctions at six out of the total 12 platforms in the first phase on February 17. In the second phase, tobacco auctions began at three platforms on February 26. In the third phase, tobacco auctions are being held at Ongole 2, Tangutur 1 and Tangutur 2 platforms. Tobacco Board Regional Manager Umamaheswara Rao inspected Vellampalli and Ongole platforms on Thursday.