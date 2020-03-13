STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh to implement Epidemic Act, if needed

As per the instructions of the Central government, the State can implement the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897.

Published: 13th March 2020 11:45 AM

State-level control room on COVID-19 in Vijayawada

State-level control room on COVID-19 in Vijayawada I P Ravindra Babu

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The quick response control room set up at the NTR University of Health Sciences in the city has received 324 calls within its first two days, said Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Managing Director V Vijay Rama Raju on Thursday.

The 104 helpline, on the other hand, has received 75 calls so far. “Most calls were to seek information about coronavirus and ask if anyone has tested positive in the State. Callers also sought information on preventive measures to be taken to protect themselves from coronavirus,” he said.

The door-to-door campaign taken up by the medical and health department to collect details of people who returned from foreign countries, had covered 60 per cent of households across the State by Thursday evening. As many as 4,675 people had visited foreign countries and they have been directed to strictly adhere to the prescribed period of home isolation. The remaining 40 per cent of households will be covered by Friday.  As per the instructions of the Central government, the State can implement the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. Under the Act, the  government can shut down educational institutions, offices, places of public gatherings and any such areas which have the potential to spread the virus.

Meanwhile, the test reports of seven people suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus (Krishna - 1, Visakhapatnam - 2, East Godavari - 1, Nellore - 1 and Kurnool - 2 ) are awaited. “The Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is well equipped to conduct the tests. Henceforth, all samples from the State will be sent only to the laboratory at SVIMS and none will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” he said.

