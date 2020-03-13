STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CRPF to instil confidence among tribals: Director General Maheshwari

At the same time, Maheshwari said high-end technology is being inducted into the force and it will play a key role in the future operations.

Published: 13th March 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image of CRPF men used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General (DG) AP Maheshwari on Thursday said forward bases will not only improve the domination of the security forces in the left wing extremist (LWE)-affected region, but will also have a multi-dimensional effect.

Interacting with the media on his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam after assuming charge, he said, “Apart from security forces making inroads into LEW-affected regions, armed outposts (AOPs) will assist in bettering the police-community interaction, take development to neglected areas, improve connectivity and communication and, most importantly, instil confidence among tribals”.

Speaking about the operations in AOB region, he expressed happiness on enhancing domination of the security forces and the synergy between the central forces and State police, Greyhounds and various intelligence wings.

At the same time, Maheshwari said high-end technology is being inducted into the force and it will play a key role in the future operations.He also said road connectivity should also improve and setting up forward bases may improve the connectivity.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Maoist-affected Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region along with CRPF Additional Director General (Operations) Sanjay Arora, CRPF IG (Southern Sector) MR Naik, IG AP SIB Ch Srikanth and Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee and other cpolice and CRPF officials.
He interacted with the jawans and officers in the forward areas in Andhra-Odisha Border  and urged them to be more vigilant. Later on a visit to the headquarters of 198 CRPF Battalion and addressed the officers and men of 198, 39, 42 and 234 Battalions.He also inaugurated a blood donation camp organised, as part of CRPF ongoing 81ST Raising Day.About 100 jawans and officers participated in the camp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF confidence among tribals AP Maheshwari
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp