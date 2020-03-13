CRPF to instil confidence among tribals: Director General Maheshwari

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General (DG) AP Maheshwari on Thursday said forward bases will not only improve the domination of the security forces in the left wing extremist (LWE)-affected region, but will also have a multi-dimensional effect.

Interacting with the media on his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam after assuming charge, he said, “Apart from security forces making inroads into LEW-affected regions, armed outposts (AOPs) will assist in bettering the police-community interaction, take development to neglected areas, improve connectivity and communication and, most importantly, instil confidence among tribals”.

Speaking about the operations in AOB region, he expressed happiness on enhancing domination of the security forces and the synergy between the central forces and State police, Greyhounds and various intelligence wings.

At the same time, Maheshwari said high-end technology is being inducted into the force and it will play a key role in the future operations.He also said road connectivity should also improve and setting up forward bases may improve the connectivity.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Maoist-affected Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region along with CRPF Additional Director General (Operations) Sanjay Arora, CRPF IG (Southern Sector) MR Naik, IG AP SIB Ch Srikanth and Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee and other cpolice and CRPF officials.

He interacted with the jawans and officers in the forward areas in Andhra-Odisha Border and urged them to be more vigilant. Later on a visit to the headquarters of 198 CRPF Battalion and addressed the officers and men of 198, 39, 42 and 234 Battalions.He also inaugurated a blood donation camp organised, as part of CRPF ongoing 81ST Raising Day.About 100 jawans and officers participated in the camp.