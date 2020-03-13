Kesineni Swetha enters VMC election fray

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kesineni Swetha, daughter of MP Kesineni Nani, whose name has been reportedly cleared by the opposition TDP for the coveted Vijayawada mayor post, has vowed to develop the city with world class facilities if she is elected.

Accompanied by East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao and former mayor Koneru Sreedhar, Swetha filed her nomination papers as a TDP candidate for the 11th division in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at the 51st ward secretariat in the city on Thursday. “I am appealing to the people not to consider me as the daughter of MP Kesineni Srinivas, only consider my educational qualifications and development plans to transform Vijayawada as a world class city,” she said.

Swetha maintained that she was contesting the civic polls to serve the people. ‘’I may not have any political experience but am aware of the problems being faced by the people,” she said. Recalling her electioneering in the city for her father during general elections, Swetha said that she was aware of the civic problems in three Assembly segments.

Commenting on her name being considered for the mayor post, she said that the TDP leadership will take a decision on it. At present, my focus is to win as a corporator and solve the problems of people of the 11th division by taking suggestions from my mentor Koneru Sreedhar, she said.