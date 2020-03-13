No need to panic over COVID-19; follow government guidelines: Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health and Family Welfare) KS Jawahar Reddy has maintained that the State government is on high alert and taking preventive measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. There is a need for heightened vigil in the wake of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India and the confirmation of the first positive case in Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that there is no need to panic. He further called upon people to follow the guidelines issued by the government. In an interview with TNIE, Jawahar Reddy said the government has launched a Containment Policy as part its efforts to combat COVID-19. Excerpts from the interview:

With the first positive COVID-19 case having been reported in the State, what kind of precautions are being taken?

First of all, our approach is to screen those coming from abroad at entry points (international airports and ports) and place those suspected of having the infection in isolation. However, as the virus has entered the State, we have to curb its spread. We have rolled out a ‘Containment Policy’ under which all those arriving from abroad, as well as their relatives and neighbours, will be surveyed. We will put those persons with COVID-19 symptoms under house isolation or in an isolation ward in hospital, if needed.

Does the facility in Tirupati have adequate requirements to test samples accurately?

The first positive case was tested at the laboratory in Tirupati. Experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research approved the results. Results from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, are yet to arrive. [Results from NIV later confirmed the findings]

Is there any plan to curtail mass gatherings, particularly in places like Tirumala?

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has already issued an advisory to pilgrims, particularly those arriving from abroad, to postpone their visit to the temple in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus. Today, we suggested to the TTD authorities that they set up screening centres at the Alipiri toll gate and stop people with symptoms even before they climb the hills. We also advised them to set up a screening centre at the beginning of the queue to prevent people with symptoms from entering the temple. We have suggested that they sanitise the queue lines and accommodation rooms from time to time. A similar advisory was issued to all temples in the State.

Does the government have enough stock of medicines?

Actually, no special medicines, except those for temperature management and secondary bacterial infection, are needed. It is a cold-related virus. As it causes respiratory problems, we are keeping ventilators and other required equipment in government hospitals. We have also roped in the services of private hospitals for extending isolation facilities and treatment. Training on handling isolation wards has been given to staff of private hospitals.

People have been panicking ever since the virus reached India, and now Andhra Pradesh. How does the government intend to deal with this?

Lack of awareness is one of the reasons for the panic. There is no need to panic. We are taking preventive measures and extending the required treatment. People should follow the health advisories being issued by the government.

Is there any proposal to set up hospitals to exclusively deal with coronavirus cases?

As of now, we have two super-speciality hospitals in Vijayawada and Anantapur. Both are ready for occupation and we will use them exclusively to treat the cases of coronavirus. We are procuring ventilators and other equipment for these two hospitals.