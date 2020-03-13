R&B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das's son backs out

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: R&B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Thursday said his son Krishna Chaitanya would withdraw his nomination on Friday.

He took the decision after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the MLAs, MPs, ministers and coordinators of Assembly segments and Parliamentary constituencies to desist from promote their family members.

By the time they received the Chief Minister’s directive, the family members of the minister, Speaker, MLAs and coordinators had filed the nomination as it was the last day of filing them.