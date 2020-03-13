State Election Commission permits TDP nominee Pulimi Rami Reddy to file papers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Exercising his special powers, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Thursday issued orders allowing Pulimi Rami Reddy of TDP to file his nomination for Palapadu MPTC seat in Narasaraopet even after the end of the last date for filing of papers for MPTC and ZPTC polls.

The TDP nominee could not file his nomination at the RDO office in Narasaraopet on Wednesday as some YSRC men snatched his papers. Based on the report submitted by Guntur District Collector on the incident, the SEC issued the order allowing the TDP nominee to file his papers.