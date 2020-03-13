TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu wants re-notification for all 567 MPTCs where single nomination filed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the State Election Commission (SEC) to issue re-notification for all the 567 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) where single nominations are reported because of the ‘highhandedness’ of the ruling YSRCP leaders that prevented the opposition parties’ candidates from filing papers.

Naidu urged the SEC to issue fresh notifications for conducting local elections in all mandals in Pulivendula, Macherla, Punganoor and Mantralayam Assembly segments, and in Pellakur mandal of Nellore district, Karvetinagaram mandal in Chittoor and Pullampeta in Kadapa district.

In a letter to the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Thursday, Naidu requested him to extend the last date for filing nominations in the local body elections. This is necessary in view of the failure of the Grama Panchayat Secretaries and Tahsildars to issuing caste and no dues certificates to the candidates of opposition parties, he said.

He further asked the SEC to instruct the returning officers to accept the nominations of candidates even if they failed to submit caste and no dues certificates. The contesting candidates cannot be blamed for the fault of the local officials, who are being forced by YSRCP leaders not to cooperate with the TDP candidates.

Later, in the evening, Naidu along with a delegation of TDP leaders called on Governor Biswabusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan and submitted him a memorandum explaining about the alleged violations by the ruling party leaders, no-conduct of elections in Amaravati capital villages, non-issuance of caste and no dues certificates and obstructing the opposition party candidates from filing nomination and also the alleged cooperation of some police officials to the ruling party. Naidu urged the Governor to intervene and review the entire process of local bodies’ elections and accordingly monitor the elections.He also complained that the SEC was merely watching the entire violations.

Jagan should be in Pulivendula : Naidu

When a reporter asked why the leaders from Vijayawada went to other district, Naidu expressed ire and sought to know whether the opposition party leaders could not go to Macherla. Is it Pakistan? If that is the case, Jagan should be in Pulivendula, not here, he said.