Tirumala devotees to be screened for coronavirus

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The TTD is all set to use thermo screeners to test the devotees suffering from cold, cough and fever at Alipiri and Srivari Mettu itself to prevent spread of coronavirus on the hill shrine. After a high-level review meeting with all officials on coronavirus on Thursday, Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy appealed to the devotees not to visit Tirumala, if they are suffering from cold, cough and mild fever until their illness subsides.

The TTD’s Health Department and Medical Wing are gearing up to make arrangements to run camps at both the footpath routes and also at Alipiri Toll Gate with adequate number of paramedical staff and medicines as well as the screening equipment.

The TTD has decided to postpone date of darshan of devotees who have already booked tickets or cancel the tickets till May 2020 in view of coronavirus threat.

The amount will be refunded to such pilgrims.The devotees who have any doubt regarding the cancellation of tickets shall mail to dyeotemple@gmail.com for immediate response and the same information shall be passed on to the call centre staff for guiding the pilgrims.