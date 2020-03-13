STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddanam ranks fifth in world in CKD as per survey: BRAU V-C

It may be noted here about 40 per cent of the people are suffering from kidney diseases in the world.

Dr BR Ambedkar University V-C K Ramji addressing the audience at VIT-AP University Day celebrations held in Amaravati on Tuesday

Dr BR Ambedkar University V-C K Ramji addressing the audience at VIT-AP University Day celebrations held in Amaravati on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Dr BR Ambedkar University (BRAU) vice-chancellor Kuna Ramjee on Thursday said the Uddanam region stood fifth in the world in the prevalence of kidney diseases as per the survey reports.
Addressing a gathering on Arts College Road prior to launching a rally on the occasion of the World Kidney Day, he said they had adopted as many as 77 villages in the district, including two in the Uddanam region. The vice-chancellor also said they had conducted a survey in the adopted villages on the food habits, treatment seeking behaviour and quality of the drinking water.

Later, GEMS Hospital and Medical College director Sudheer said heart, brain and kidneys are the crucial organs of the body. People must give equal priority to these organs.

He also said physical activities and healthy food habits will keep the people away from kidney diseases.
GEMS Hospital nephrologist K Sudheer said the root cause of kidney diseases and their eradication is the theme of the campaign this year. Awareness must be created among the public on the preventive measures of kidney diseases.

A human chain was formed at the Day and Night Junction on the occasion. District sports development officer B Srinivas Kumar, Arts College principal Janardhan Naidu, GEMS hospital deputy RMO Dr Praveen and others were present.

