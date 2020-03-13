Women getting less wages compared to men

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Dalit Sthree Sakthi conducted a conference on ‘Shramik Women Livelihood Opportunities’ at Guntur on Thursday and Tobacco Board executive director (ED) K Sunita, Industries department general manager AV Patel, convener Gaddam Jhansi and others addressed the gathering on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

On the occasion K Sunita said the women were getting low wages compared to men despite women workers being more in number than their counterpart in the agriculture sector. There were more than 34 per cent women among workers in Andhra Pradesh, but only 25 per cent of workers in the entire country were women, she said. She asked the social organisations to focus on eradication of poverty, empowerment of women and food security. She said women, mainly SC women, were facing health problems (such as anemia) due to lack of nutritional food and therefore the organisations must focus on providing the womenfolk employment with sufficient income for better living in the society.

She said the government was implementing many schemes for the welfare of the poor people and they could avail opportunities for better living in the society.

Jhansi said they had to fight for equal wages for women and men in the society when women were working for equal number of hours with men workers. She asked the Dalit, Adivasi women to come forward to avail opportunities for better living in the society.Dalit Sthree Sakthi coordinator Hemalatha and others participated in the meeting.