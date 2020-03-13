STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC files complaint against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

The YSRC leader accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of masterminding the propaganda against the ruling YSRC to divert the attention of the people and create doubts in their minds. 

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his “false propaganda” against the ruling party. In the complaint, MVS Nagireddy, state general secretary of the YSRC, said one of the vehicles in the convoy of TDP leaders hit a differently-abled man going on his cycle and sped away at Macherla in Guntur district on Wednesday. Angered by the incident, the villagers stopped the vehicles that followed and when the driver of the vehicle responded in an aggressive manner, villagers lost their cool and attacked the vehicles.

Nagireddy alleged the main objective of the TDP leaders entering the region, where Section 144 was imposed, was to create disturbance in the election process and stop the elections. The YSRC leader accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of masterminding the propaganda against the ruling YSRC to divert the attention of the people and create doubts in their minds.  He said the TDP protest at the DGP office was part of that agenda. He appealed the SEC to initiate action against Naidu and leaders Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Buddha Venkana. 

YSRC Chandrababu Naidu
