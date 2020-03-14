All arrangements in place for local polls, says Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP Gautam Sawang on Friday said elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth and transparent conduct of the local body elections in the state.

In a press release, he maintained that there was no problem with law and order in the state and stern action would be taken against anyone who resorted to creating tension. He urged the political parties and leaders not to drag the police department into political allegations and counter-allegations.

He said complaints were being accepted from persons irrespective of their political affiliations, and acted upon. He maintained that the department will coordinate with the state Election Commission.

On the Macherla incident, he said they are going as per law and have not acted in favor of any. He maintained that there is no truth in the allegations that cases were not registered under Sec 307 of the IPC. He also said the police have given protection to Bonda Uma and Buddha Venkanna by transporting them in police vehicles. He appealed to political parties to practice restraint and cooperate with the department.