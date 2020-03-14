Andhra Pradesh MLC KE Prabhakar quits TDP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a jolt to the TDP in Kurnool district, MLC KE Prabhakar has resigned from the party alleging that tickets for the local body elections were given to BJP members instead of TDP loyalists. Accusing BJP leader TG Venkatesh’s involvement in the distribution of TDP B-forms, Prabhakar said his family and followers were neglected in the TDP.

"We have asked three corporator seats for the candidates who have previously won in the local body elections. However, the tickets were given to new candidates preferred by BJP MP TG Venkatesh and TDP leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy," he added. When asked, former Deputy CM KE Krishna Murthy said he has no idea about his brother’s move.