STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh MLC KE Prabhakar quits TDP

Accusing BJP leader TG Venkatesh’s involvement in the distribution of TDP B-forms, Prabhakar said his family and followers were neglected in the TDP.

Published: 14th March 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh MLC KE Prabhakar

Former Andhra Pradesh MLC KE Prabhakar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a jolt to the TDP in Kurnool district, MLC KE Prabhakar has resigned from the party alleging that tickets for the local body elections were given to BJP members instead of TDP loyalists. Accusing BJP leader TG Venkatesh’s involvement in the distribution of TDP B-forms, Prabhakar said his family and followers were neglected in the TDP.

"We have asked three corporator seats for the candidates who have previously won in the local body elections. However, the tickets were given to new candidates preferred by BJP MP TG Venkatesh and TDP leader Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy," he added. When asked, former Deputy CM KE Krishna Murthy said he has no idea about his brother’s move.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KE Prabhakar TDP
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank depositors' withdrawal limits may be relaxed from Wednesday
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Balram
    Politics in India today is 100% hijacked by anti social elements
    1 hour ago reply
Videos
Narrow escape for 26 passengers after private bus catches fire in Hyderabad
Doctors screen a patient in an area set aside for possible COVID-19 patients at a homeopathic hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi declares coronavirus as epidemic, total cases in India 84
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp