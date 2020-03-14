STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 7.5 lakh cash, 20 gram gold seized ahead of local body polls

Circle Inspector K Satish said K Krishna, a jewellery merchant from Jaggayyapet, was carrying gold and cash in a box.

Published: 14th March 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanchikacherla police seized Rs 7.5 lakh cash and 20 grams of unaccounted gold from a person travelling in a APSRTC bus to Vijayawada from Jaggayapeta, at Jayanti check post in Veerulapadu mandal on Friday.

Circle Inspector K Satish said K Krishna, a jewellery merchant from Jaggayyapet, was carrying gold and cash in a box. "As part of our surprise checks near Kesara toll plaza, special teams identified the cash and gold from Krishna and seized the same before handing it to the returning officer," he said.

In another incident, special teams led by Nandigama DSP GV Rama Murthy seized Rs 4.5 lakh cash and 20 grams of unaccounted gold from U Srinivasa Rao who was travelling to Vijayawada and Kodad. Around Rs 3 lakh was seized from one Siva Reddy at Veerulapadu who was carrying cash on his two-wheeler, the CI said.

Later in the evening, the special teams also collected around Rs 1 crore worth gold and 30 kg silver from a person near the Kesara toll plaza without carrying any bills. However, the person later submitted necessary bills and the returning officer after examining the bills handed over the seized commodity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanchikacherla police
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank depositors' withdrawal limits may be relaxed from Wednesday
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Narrow escape for 26 passengers after private bus catches fire in Hyderabad
Doctors screen a patient in an area set aside for possible COVID-19 patients at a homeopathic hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi declares coronavirus as epidemic, total cases in India 84
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp