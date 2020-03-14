Andhra Pradesh: Rs 7.5 lakh cash, 20 gram gold seized ahead of local body polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanchikacherla police seized Rs 7.5 lakh cash and 20 grams of unaccounted gold from a person travelling in a APSRTC bus to Vijayawada from Jaggayapeta, at Jayanti check post in Veerulapadu mandal on Friday.

Circle Inspector K Satish said K Krishna, a jewellery merchant from Jaggayyapet, was carrying gold and cash in a box. "As part of our surprise checks near Kesara toll plaza, special teams identified the cash and gold from Krishna and seized the same before handing it to the returning officer," he said.

In another incident, special teams led by Nandigama DSP GV Rama Murthy seized Rs 4.5 lakh cash and 20 grams of unaccounted gold from U Srinivasa Rao who was travelling to Vijayawada and Kodad. Around Rs 3 lakh was seized from one Siva Reddy at Veerulapadu who was carrying cash on his two-wheeler, the CI said.

Later in the evening, the special teams also collected around Rs 1 crore worth gold and 30 kg silver from a person near the Kesara toll plaza without carrying any bills. However, the person later submitted necessary bills and the returning officer after examining the bills handed over the seized commodity.