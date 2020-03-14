Macherla attack case: Arrests under non-bailable sections, says Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar has informed that the three accused in the Macherla attack case were arrested under non-bailable sections and slapped with cases under sections 307 and 153.

In a release issued on Friday, the SEC said based on the reports of district collector and police, the three accused were obstructing the police from discharging their duties and also resorting to attacking public representatives. He added that based on the report, police arrested the trio under non-bailable sections. The attackers were produced in the munsif magistrate court in Macherla on Friday.

Meanwhile, cracking the whip on the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the SEC directed Tadipatri YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy not to take up election campaigning for one day.

Going by the complaint that the MLA distributed sarees in his constituency on March 8, the general observers made an enquiry and found that the legislator violated the MCC and directed him against participating in the campaigning on March 15.

‘Candidates stopped from filing papers’

GUNTUR: While TDP has fielded candidates for six of the 31 wards in the Macherla Municipality,

no BJP and Jana Sena candidates have filed their nominations. TDP Macherla in-charge alleged his party candidates were stopped from filing their papers.

Kommareddy Chalama Reddy said he was kept under house arrest for 48 hours. Alleging that the police acted on behalf of YSRC activists, he said, "Four women candidates tried to file nominations on Thursday, but the police threatened that cases would be registered against them if they pursued."