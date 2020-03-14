Prisoners of Central Prison pitch in, volunteer to make face masks amid coronavirus scare

D Surendra Kumar By

NELLORE: While retailers are making a killing by selling face masks at inflated rates, about 25 inmates of the Central Prison of Nellore have come forward to play the good Samaritan and help the city’s anxious residents. These prisoners have made about five samples of masks and are ready to manufacture them in bulk.

The samples were sent to the district administration for approval, and forwarded to a team of doctors for final clearance. The doctors have suggested some changes.

"We took the initiative after noticing a scarcity of face masks in the district. Prisoners in the tailoring unit are well trained, and prepared four-five models of masks which were sent for approval. We haven’t received any orders so far, and will start manufacturing only after receiving orders from the government or other institutions," said Ravi Kiran, superintendent of jails, Central Prison of Nellore.

Of the 25 prisoners in the tailoring unit, 10 are professional tailors and the remaining 15 were trained by the department. They volunteered to make face masks after prison officials informed them about the situation in the city.