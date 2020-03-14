STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Single nominations filed for two ZPTC seats in Prakasam

On the other hand, preparations for the panchayat elections in 1,035 villages are in the final phase.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the filing of nominations for some polls has come to a close, authorities said two Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats in Prakasam have single nominations, and thus the candidates—Buchepalli Venkayamma from Darsi and Sare Venkata Naidu from Komarolu—will be unanimously elected.

After the completion of the scrutiny of all MPTC/ ZPTC nominations, Prakasam officials declared a total of 3,806 nominations were filed for 742 MPTC seats, and 431 for 55 ZPTC seats. While YSRC has fielded 176 candidates, TDP’s 99, Congress’ 27, BSP’s 55, BJP’s 25, Jana Sena’s 13, CPI’s five and CPM’s six candidates, along with 25 independent candidates, will also contest the polls in the district.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission ordered the district authorities to allow persons, whose nominations were rejected on technical grounds, to file appeal/complaints till Friday 5 pm. On Saturday, the final list of candidates for all MPTC and ZPTC seats will be announced.

On the other hand, preparations for the panchayat elections in 1,035 villages are in the final phase. In the first phase, voters of 29 mandals will cast their votes on March 27 from 7 am to 1 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 2 pm. The second phase of elections will be conducted on March 29 for the remaining 27 mandals.

