17 candidates elected unanimously for ZPTC

Political scene in the district is gaining steam as the local body election process reached the stage of withdrawals and confirmation of contestants.

Published: 15th March 2020 09:37 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Political scene in the district is gaining steam as the local body election process reached the stage of withdrawals and confirmation of contestants. District authorities are making arrangements for the announcement of final list of contestants and to allocate election symbols and publishing of ballot papers. 

According to the district authorities, by Saturday evening around 17 candidates for ZPTC seats out of 55 seats were elected unanimously and around 100 MPTC candidates were elected unanimously out of 742 MPTC seats.

After the scrutiny and withdrawals are over, most of unanimously elected seats for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) went to YSRC candidates. Remaining seats were won by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).Meanwhile, TDP district leaders have made serious allegations on the ruling party as well as on the police and election authorities that they are threatening the TDP candidates.

However, district authorities are making arrangements for counting on March 24 at RISE Engineering College and QIS Engineering College. “We will start printing of ballot papers immediately after the withdrawals are over and the final list of contestants ready with the allocated election symbols,” district collector P Bhaskar said. 

