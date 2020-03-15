STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh fully geared up to manage coronavirus, says Additional Chief Secretary to CM Jagan

A high-power task force headed by Chief Secretary has been constituted, which is regularly holding video-conferences with the district collectors to monitor the situation across the state.

Coronavirus prevention

Sanitation workers spraying disinfectants to prevent coronavirus spread. (Photo | EPS, Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is fully geared up to manage coronavirus, said  PV Ramesh, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. Explaining the measures initiated by the State government, Ramesh said since the reports of COVID-19 outbreak has emerged, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been closely monitoring the situation. 

A high-power task force headed by Chief Secretary has been constituted, which is regularly holding video-conferences with the district collectors to monitor the situation across the state. District-level task forces have also been constituted with district collectors heading them, which are keeping a close tab of the situation, he explained. 

Ramesh said, unlike other states, Andhra Pradesh is able to monitor the situation at ground-level effectively through village secretaries which have ANMs, nurses, Asha workers, village volunteers, enabling them to do door-to-door survey for identifying suspects and get information of those who returned from abroad and whom they met.

