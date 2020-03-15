STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APNRTS conducts test for jobs in United States

An interactive session was also conducted prior the test by AGE to explain the recruitment process, work culture, local accommodation, lifestyle and the support given by the school administration in USA.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 112 teachers took the online eligibility test conducted by Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) in association with Acclaim Global Education India Private Limited (AGE), a subsidiary of Star Tech Group of US (STG) at Nalanda Degree College in Labbipet in Vijayawada on Saturday. 

An interactive session was also conducted prior the test by AGE to explain the recruitment process, work culture, local accommodation, lifestyle and the support given by the school administration in USA. 
APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati said currently there is a requirement of teachers specialised in English and special education to work in the US. A total of 10 teachers received offer letters two months ago, he said. 

Medapati said the entire process of recruitment and placement was transparent, only documentation charges and travelling expenses should be borne by the selected teachers and all other services are free, including consultation and assistance. The APNRTS president further said that total expenses for the process have been reduced by 15 per cent for the teachers who had registered through APNRTS. Under APNRTS Global Placement Programme many more teachers will be selected in the coming days, Medapati said.

