Coronavirus outbreak: Andhra Pradesh SEC postpones local bodies election for six weeks

SEC Ramesh made it clear that the Model Code of Conduct will be in force during the six weeks and it is the responsibility of the State govt to ensure safety.

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the view of coronavirus threat, Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) on Sunday issued a notification halting the process of Local Bodies elections by six weeks. 

Addressing the media persons, State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar announced that in the larger interest of the public health and central government declaring coronavirus as a national disaster, the Commission has decided to halt the election process.

The elections for MPTC and ZPTC that were scheduled to be held on March 21 and elections of Municipalities, Municipal Corporations that were scheduled to be held on March 23 will now stand deferred.

The APSEC also said that the entire process will re-commence after the normalcy is restored

"This is only halting the election process and not a cancellation. Whatever the process has taken place as on date, will remain as it is. After 6 weeks or after the threat of coronavirus recedes, the election process will continue with changes wherever necessary. As regard to Panchayat elections, a fresh notification will be issued once normalcy is restored,” he explained.

SEC Ramesh made it clear that the Model Code of Conduct will be in force during the six weeks and it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure the safety of contesting candidates, their supporters, properties, and finances.

Under the extraordinary circumstances, the EC with discretionary powers vested with it and due consultations with all stakeholders had taken the decision, added SEC.

"Already northern states in the country have regulated schools, cinemas, and commercial establishments. Karnataka and Telangana have also closed schools, cinemas, commercial establishments and regulated mass gatherings.  

"As the election for Local Bodies is to be done through the ballot, which means a high level of human contact and standing in queues at polling stations for long periods of time on the day of elections. Such congregations are against the advice of the Central Government in view of coronavirus threat. it was decided to postpone the election process by six weeks," he explained. 

