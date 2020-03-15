Coronavirus: Telugu techie stuck in Wuhan reaches home

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Annem Jyothi, the 22-year-old Telugu engineer who languished in the coronavirus epic centre Wuhan for several weeks before arriving in Delhi on February 28, finally reached home on Saturday for a happy reunion with her family members, fiancé and his family members.

Her fiancé, Amarnath Reddy, a chartered accountant in Bangalore, said that Jyothi had completed her 14-day-long mandatory quarantine in Delhi and got clearance to go home. She arrived at Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.



Amarnath and other family members received her and escorted her home at Bheemunipatnam village in Koilkuntla mandal of Kurnool district, by road. The family eagerly waited to see her.

Jyothi was recruited for the TCL unit at Sri City in Chittoor district and was undergoing training at the TCL headquarters since November, along with 57 others.



During the stay there, she had to live alone in the dormitory on the fifth floor of the residential complex, where many people had left. Jyothi and Amarnath Reddy’s wedding was originally slated for March 14 but the two families had decided to postpone the event to April 12.