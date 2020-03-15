STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan gets exemption from court for a day

Published: 15th March 2020 09:41 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court in Hyderabad has granted exemption to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from personal appearance in the alleged disproportionate assets case on Friday.

When the case came up for hearing before the CBI Court, Jagan’s counsel G Ashok Reddy urged the court to grant exemption from appearance saying that his client being Chief Minister has to attend important meetings for finalising of State budget and also to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on issues pertaining to the State.

Besides, the High Court, while posting the case filed by Jagan seeking exemption from personal appearance, to April 9 for final hearing has suggested him to inform the same before the trial court for seeking exemption from personal appearance. There is no specific direction on appearance in the cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate, he added.

When the CBI counsel said that the High Court has given oral instructions to the petitioner on the issue, the CBI court granted exemption from personal appearance for the day and posted the matter to February 28 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, other accused in the case, including Telangana minister P Sabitha Reddy, senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, industrialist Ayodhyarami Reddy and others appeared before the court.

Jagan Mohan Reddy
