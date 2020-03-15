Keen contest for Guntur city mayor post likely

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP are all set to lock horns for the Guntur mayor post in the upcoming municipal elections, for which the nomination filing procedure ended on Friday. A keen contest is expected for the post as it has been reserved for a general category candidate.

The parties have fielded their candidates for all the 57 divisions of the city. A total of 471 candidates, of which 137 are from YSRC and 127 from TDP, have filed their nominations for the Guntur Municipal Corporation elections.

As YSRC leaders are hoping to register a thumping victory, party candidates Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi (ward no 6) and Kavati Manohar Naidu (ward no 20) are expecting to get the mayor post. The TDP is also maintaining silence over its mayor candidates.

Guntur was upgraded from a municipality on August 19, 1994. TDP’s Kolli Sarada was elected as the mayor in 1995 and succeeded by Chukka Yesu Ratnam in 2000. Post their terms, Congress’ Kanna Naga Raju and Rayapati Mohan Sai Krishna held the positions in successive terms. However, no council elections were held since then as cases regarding merger of 12 villages with the GMC in 2012, was pending in the High Court.

As people from Kapu, Muslim, Reddy, Khamma and Vysya communities are dominant in Guntur, the parties have fielded candidates accordingly for the local elections. Meanwhile, the residents complained that the absence of elected representatives was hampering the city’s development and resolution of civic issues.

