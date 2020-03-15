STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Law, order situation better than Naidu regime: Botcha Satyanarayana

Holding Naidu responsible for the bad condition of State economy, Satyanarayana said that CM Jagan has brought in financial discipline and was carrying out welfare schemes benefiting all sections.

Published: 15th March 2020 09:44 AM

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Refuting allegations of the Opposition parties that there is law and order problem in the State, the ruling YSRC has maintained that the situation was far better than that of the previous TDP regime.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said that Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has been releasing hourly bulletins with the same content that there has been a breakdown of law and order in the State, which “is a blatant lie”.

"Elections are being held under the governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a fair, free and democratic manner and the situation is 99 per cent better than that of Chandrababu’s term,’’ he said and added that the nomination process went on smoothly and candidates filed their nominations without any fear.

Naidu has been blowing trivial issues out of proportion and has been giving provocative speeches to disturb law and order situation, he alleged and added that Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan was toeing the TDP line.

Holding Naidu responsible for the bad condition of State economy, Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in financial discipline and was carrying out welfare schemes benefiting all sections of the society.

“This will give the YSRC a decisive win in the local body elections,’’ he said. Satyanarayana also blamed the TDP leaders Bonda Uma and Buddha Venkanna for the violent incidents that erupted in Macherla a few days ago. “Why did they visit Macherala at all? Two leaders went in 10 vehicles and one of their vehicle hit a physically-challenged person, leading to an argument and the subsequent attack on the TDP leaders,’’ he said.

