Scrutiny of papers concludes in Ongole

Scrutiny of all nominations for elections to the Ongole Municipal Corporation completed on Saturday, a day after the conclusion of the nomination filing procedure. 

By Express News Service

As many as 462 nominations were filed for all 50 divisions of the city.  After the scrutiny, 38 of them were rejected as they were found invalid Among the remaining 424, YSRC (197) has the highest number of candidates in the election fray. As such, the ruling party may find it difficult to choose between them as four candidates have filed papers from each division on an average.

TDP, with 100 nominations, has the second highest number of the candidates for the local polls. BJP and JSP jointly fielded 31 candidates and CPI, CPM and Congress remained with single digit candidatures; 75 candidates were independents. 

Low-down on OMC elections 
Total valid nominations-  424
YSRC-197 
Telugu Desam-100 
Independents-75 
BJP + Jana Sena Party-31 (8+23) 
Indian National Congress-11 
CPM- 6, CPI-2, BSP-2  

