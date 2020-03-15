STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Take necessary measures during polls’

Guntur district collector and election officer I Samuel Anand Kumar on Saturday conducted a review meeting for the smooth conduct of local body elections in the district.

Published: 15th March 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Vote, Polls, Election

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district collector and election officer I Samuel Anand Kumar on Saturday conducted a review meeting for the smooth conduct of local body elections in the district. He directed the revenue, police, mandal parishad officials to take all safety measures for fair elections.

The collector also directed Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao to deploy additional police force at sensitive and vulnerable villages. He asked the police officials to collect data of disturbances, which took place during general elections last year and accordingly deploy police force to control any untoward incidents in the upcoming elections. He asked the officials to verify every polling booth and identify vulnerable booths. 

Anand Kumar directed the police to deploy force at strong rooms, polling booths, counting centres. Joint collector Dinesh Kumar, Additional SP D Gangadharam, DRO Satyanarayana and others were present. Meanwhile, Guntur Urban DIG PHD Ramakrishna held a review meeting with officials concerned and directed the police department to coordinate with revenue department to identify sensitive, hypersensitive areas in Guntur Urban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp