‘Take necessary measures during polls’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur district collector and election officer I Samuel Anand Kumar on Saturday conducted a review meeting for the smooth conduct of local body elections in the district. He directed the revenue, police, mandal parishad officials to take all safety measures for fair elections.

The collector also directed Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao to deploy additional police force at sensitive and vulnerable villages. He asked the police officials to collect data of disturbances, which took place during general elections last year and accordingly deploy police force to control any untoward incidents in the upcoming elections. He asked the officials to verify every polling booth and identify vulnerable booths.

Anand Kumar directed the police to deploy force at strong rooms, polling booths, counting centres. Joint collector Dinesh Kumar, Additional SP D Gangadharam, DRO Satyanarayana and others were present. Meanwhile, Guntur Urban DIG PHD Ramakrishna held a review meeting with officials concerned and directed the police department to coordinate with revenue department to identify sensitive, hypersensitive areas in Guntur Urban.