TDP leader announces poll boycott

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao announced to boycott the local body elections in Gurajala Assembly Segment due to alleged tearing up of TDP candidates’ nomination papers by YSRC activists.

Addressing mediapersons at Piduguralla in Guntur, he alleged that YSRC leaders with support of police snatched nomination papers from TDP candidates who tried to file nominations for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and ward members for Pinduguralla municipality.

He further alleged that the municipal and mandal parishad officers accepted the nomination papers filed by YSRC candidates even after the deadline. He asked the cadre to fight against YSRC for implementing anti-people policies. Meanwhile, the YSRC leader Janga Venkata Kotaiah was unanimously elected as ZPTC member from Piduguralla mandal, 57 YSRC candidates were unanimously elected for MPTC.