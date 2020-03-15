Training for election officers held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Local body election observer Kantilal Dande along with district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and joint collector Dinesh Kumar took part in the master trainer classes of presiding and assistant presiding officers at Collectorate in Guntur on Saturday.

Dande asked the presiding officers to play a key role in the smooth conduct of the elections. He directed the trained officials to take note of every incident during the polling.He also asked the master trainers to impart training to mandal-level officers on March 16 and 20.

The collector asked the presiding officers to get proper understanding of election process and directed them to keep ballot papers with them. A power-point presentation on election process was also given on the occasion.Joint collector-2 Sridhar Reddy, DRO Satyanarayana, Zilla Parishad CEO D Chaitanya, Panchayat officer Rambabu and others participated.