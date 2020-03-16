324 MPTC, 14 ZPTC members elected unanimously in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In the wake of increasing Covid-19 threat across the globe, the State Election Commission has deferred the local body elections for six weeks. Accordingly, Prakasam district authorities stopped the election process on Sunday.

As per the SEC order, the election process which was completed up to Saturday, is valid. With this sudden development, ruling YSRC leaders have become nervous, but all the Opposition parties, including TDP and BJP-Jana Sena combine, expressed happiness and demanded total cancellation of the election process.



Up to Saturday night, the election officials declared that 324 MPTC out of the total 742 and 14 ZPTC members out of the total 55 were elected unanimously.



COVID-19 LIVE | Jaipur doctors cure three patients, Rajapaksa thanks Modi for SAARC video-conference

Among them, 291 MPTC members belong to the ruling YSRC and 33 are from opposition TDP. All the 14 ZPTCs were won by the YSRC. For the remaining 41 ZPTCs and 418 MPTCs polling will be conducted later. Similarly, the scheduled elections for the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) and Markapur, Chirala, Giddalur, Chimakurthi, Addanki and Kanigiri municipalities have also been deferred.



Allegations and counter-allegations are taking place between the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP leaders and candidates over the scrutiny of nomination papers filed for civic polls.

ALSO READ: Global death toll from coronavirus crosses 6400-mark with over 1,60,000 cases



In OMC, TDP candidate K Kusuma Kumari’s nomination from 28th division was rejected by the election authorities as the ruling YSRC leaders alleged that there was a pending case against her.



Reacting sharply to the charge, TDP leaders questioned the authorities to show them any evidence to the case. OMC election officers keenly examined the nomination papers of Kusuma Kumari and again rejected it saying that the candidate had not given proper declaration in writing. On this, the TDP contestant burst into tears.

YSRC intimidating TDP nominees: Ex-MLA



Former MLA and TDP leader Kandula Narayana Reddy announced that they were quitting the MPTC and ZPTC elections as the ruling YSRC leaders and election officials colluded and started intimidating TDP nominees to withdraw from the contest.