40-tonne chilli produce set on fire in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: More than 40 tonne of chilli produce kept in the fields for drying after harvesting the crop was set on fire by unidentified miscreants at Yellamanda village in Narasaraopet mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.



According to the police, Gutha Hanumantha Rao and Gutha Vasu raised chilli crop in 6 acres of land by investing more than Rs 6 lakh. The farmers lodged a complaint with Narasaraopet police in this regard.



Narasaraopet constituency TDP in-charge Ch Arvind Babu consoled the farmers and demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.