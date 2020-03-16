STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

50-bed isolation ward for Covid-19 cases to come up in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam soon

On the other hand, Transport department has issued orders to all private travel operators making it compulsory to maintain a passengers’ list with all their particulars.

Published: 16th March 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at Vijayawada government general hospital

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at Vijayawada government general hospital. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the World Health Organisation (WHO) has termed Covid-19 a pandemic, the government of India has also issued directions to all States about its severity. Accordingly, the state government has issued orders to the district authorities to take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Prakasam.

District authorities are making arrangements to set up a Covid-19 special quarantine/isolation ward with 50 beds far away from Ongole city soon.  For this, the district authorities have already identified the buildings in Om Sri Gayatryviswakarma University and Old NIMRA Medical College and Maddipadu  Rural Health Centre.

COVID-19 LIVE | Jaipur doctors cure three patients, Rajapaksa thanks Modi for SAARC video-conference

DMHO Dr K Padmavathi, Government General Hospital (RIMS) Superintendent Dr Sriramulu, along with Joint Collector-2 Narendra Prasad, visited the buildings and enquired about the facilities. Finally, they decided to start the Covid-19 quarantine/isolation ward on the private medical college premises.

Meanwhile, as per the Covid-19 emergency protocol, the district authorities had taken up the house-to-house survey to identify any person suffering from Covid-19 like symptoms and create an awareness among public about it.

The government has set a target of 10 lakh houses to be surveyed and up to Sunday around 80 per cent of the target houses have been surveyed and it will be completed by Monday. Later, the authorities are going to analyse the survey data.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu opens door to forcible hospitalisation, empowers collectors to seal areas to prevent outbreak

Dr Neerada, nodal officer for coronavirus, conducted a review meeting here on Sunday with the DMHO and other officials. The DMHO informed that out of the total 150 foreign returnees in the district, 135 persons have been traced and contacted by the medical and health staff so far.

The remaining foreign returnees will also be traced and contacted very soon. One round-the-clock surveillance cell was established in the DMHO office.

On the other hand, Transport department has issued orders to all private travel operators making it compulsory to maintain a passengers’ list with all their particulars.

“We directed all the travel operators to provide clean curtains, seat/pillow covers and blankets to the passengers and they must have the passengers’ list with full details,” said B Krishnaveni, Deputy Transport Commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Health Organisation Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus in India
India Matters
The digital advertisement board placed at a Corporation School near Puliakulam displays the preventive measures to be taken to avoid catching the Corona virus in Coimbatore City. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp