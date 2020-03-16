Andhra police destroy 3,750 litres of illicit distilled liquor

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In continuation of Operation Sura, joint teams of police and excise department conducted raids on illicit distilled (ID) liquor and arrack manufacturing units in Giddaluru division Agency areas in the district and destroyed 3,750 litre of illicit distilled liquor.

On Sunday, special teams led by Giddaluru Sub-Inspector (SI) Samandar Vali raided and destroyed 1,250 litre fermented jaggery wash and arrested two persons at Venkatapuram tanda.

Another team, headed by Pedda Dornala SI Abdul Rehman, destroyed 300 litre of jaggery wash near Pedda bommalapuram village. One more team led by Arthaveedu SI Sambasiva Rao identified and destroyed 2,200 litre jaggery wash at Narayanapalli-Ankabhoopalem village.

“We are going to conduct raids on a daily basis. Anyone found guilty will be prosecuted,” Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Srimannarayana said.