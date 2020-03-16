STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Election-related violence: Commission orders transfer of Chittoor, Guntur collectors and SPs

The SEC also recommended the state government to shift collectors of both Chittoor and Guntur along with the SPs and replace them with acceptable officers in consultation with the Commission.

Published: 16th March 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ballot boxes being kept in strongrooms at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday after the SEC put the local polls on hold in view of COVID-19 threat. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious view of the complaints of large-scale violence during the filing of nominations for elections to urban local body elections, MPTCs and ZPTCs in the state especially in Chittoor and Guntur districts, the State Election Commission on Sunday directed the State government to transfer district collectors and SPs of both Guntur and Chittoor districts.

It also recommended suspension of Macherla CI and transfer of certain police officials in Chittoor and Anantapur districts. Addressing the media here, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said the Commission was aware of the large-scale violence reported during the election process and incidents where people were allegedly prevented from filing nominations and threatened to withdraw their nominations and instances of violence targeting prospective candidates and their supporters.

Stating that it is undesirable and casts a shadow over the conduct of free and fair elections in the state, Ramesh said the Commission was concerned that the local machinery, district administration and the police had acted either in collusion or in a lackadaisical manner and had not taken effective steps to prevent the situation.

He said Commission would like to take certain deterrent steps so as to send a clear signal that the Commission would not tolerate such kind of aberrations in the election process.

The SEC also recommended the state government to shift collectors of both Chittoor and Guntur along with the SPs and replace them with acceptable officers in consultation with the Commission.

Macherla CI suspended

Taking a serious view of the Macherla incident, Ramesh Kumar said Circle Inspector of Macherla had registered cases under mild and bailable sections against the attackers and released them on station bail.

“Only after the Commission intervened, Sections 307 and 153 of the IPC were added to the case, which should have been done in the first instance. We recommend suspension of Macherla Circle Inspector and the government should replace him with the efficient and effective officer,” he said.

The Commission also recommended transfer of Srikalahasti and Palamaner DSPs and CIs of Palamaner, Rayadurg, and Tadipatri. The Commission said it is aware of the large-scale violations during the filing of nominations in Macherla and Tirupati, hence it has put the election process of those two places under the scanner. After six weeks, the SEC will review the situation and if needed will not hesitate to issue fresh schedule for elections 

Cracking the whip  

Transfer of Guntur and Chittoor collectors and SPs  

Suspension of Macherla CI

Transfer of Srikalahasti and Palamaner DSPs and CIs of Tadipatri, Palamaner and Rayadurg

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Police
India Matters
The digital advertisement board placed at a Corporation School near Puliakulam displays the preventive measures to be taken to avoid catching the Corona virus in Coimbatore City. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp