Two youngsters drown in canal in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two youngsters reportedly drowned in Guntur Channel at Namburu village of Pedakakani mandal in the district on Sunday.

According to locals, 19-year-old V Siddhartha and 20-year-old B Madan Kumar drowned when they were swimming in the canal.

The locals attempted to rescue the duo but failed due to high water current. Later, the locals fished out the bodies. Siddhartha belonged to Namburu village and Madan Kumar was a native of Kanteru village of Tadikonda mandal. The police have filed a case.