STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC will move Supreme Court against SEC decision: Vijayasai

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Vijayasai said the SEC has taken the decision even as there was no panic situation in the state over coronavirus threat.

Published: 16th March 2020 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy speaking at a press conference at the party office in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On a day when the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar announced halting of local body elections for six weeks, the YSRC hit back strongly at the SEC terming the decision an “arbitrary” one taken without consulting the state government.

Leading the attack after the party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held an explosive press meet, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy lashed out at the SEC and said the party would move the Supreme Court against the SEC decision of postponing the local body elections.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Vijayasai said the SEC has taken the decision even as there was no panic situation in the State over coronavirus threat.

“Only one positive case was reported in the State and the government has been taking efficient steps to tackle the threat,” he maintained.

"The SEC claimed that he had consulted political parties, but we were not consulted,” he said and accused Ramesh of working at the behest of TDP chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu. He also questioned the SEC for taking the decision under Articles 243k and 243ZA, which are usually clamped during natural calamities.

Alleging that Ramesh Kumar postponed elections only with a view to save the sinking ship of TDP in the State, Vijayasai described the SEC action as “irresponsible and diabolic”.

“It was an impulsive, unilateral and coloured decision to help Chandrababu Naidu. The action may delay the victory of the YSRC in the elections, but none can stop it,” he maintained.  Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture K Kanna Babu said the SEC took the decision at a time when the YSRC was all set to make a clean sweep of elections.

“The SEC did not consult any State government official including chief secretary and health secretary before taking the decision. Chandrababu similarly influenced the council chairman on decentralisation and CRDA bills,” he said and added that Naidu cannot stop the juggernaut of Jagan in the State.

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the SEC has taken the decision as per the advice of Naidu. He said the decision was anti-Constitution. The government was making foolproof arrangements to tackle coronavirus threat, he noted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar YSRC Vijayasai
India Matters
The digital advertisement board placed at a Corporation School near Puliakulam displays the preventive measures to be taken to avoid catching the Corona virus in Coimbatore City. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp