YSRC ZPTC, MPTC members meet MP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu has urged the party candidates, who were unanimously elected for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) seat, to work hard for the welfare of the people by implementing all the welfare schemes to eligible persons in their respective areas.

On Sunday, more than 30 MPTC, ZPTC members met the MP at his office in Guntur. Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was arduously working for the welfare of the poor people.He asked the elected members to accord top priority to local issues.

The Narasarao pet MP said the people unconditionally supported the government policies by unanimously electing YSRC candidates for ZPTCs and MPTCs.ZPTC Arigatla Srinivasa Reddy, MPP members Mudela Ramana, Kommineni Narayanamma, Vemula Seshamma and others were present.