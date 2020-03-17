Andhra Pradesh election commissioner writes to Chief Secretary over postponement of local body polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan summoned the state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar to know the reasons for the postponement of local body elections, he wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary clarifying doubts raised and maintaining the the ‘decision’ was taken after careful consideration of the situation across the country.

The Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney had earlier written a letter stating that the situation related to COVID-19 is under control in Andhra Pradesh and requested him to revoke the halting orders.

In the three page letter, which was released to the media, Ramesh Kumar did not mince words to set the record straight as to the reasons for the postponement of the ‘elections’. On the possibility of the postponement of elections may likely hamper the possibility of accessing the 14th Finance Commission grants meant for local bodies, he said he had worked as Finance Secretary prior to his stint in Raj Bhavan and handled the Finance Commission matters and have an intimate working knowledge.

“For the release of funds to local bodies (basic grants and performance grants) holding of elections to local bodies is one of the conditions. ln the past, the State Government was able to access successfully withheld funds after holding elections for the previous years as well,” he pointed out.

The State Election Commissioner assured that they are prepared to support state government’s efforts to access the 14th Finance Commission funds through any requisite documentation from their end. “Based on my experience, the release of the basic grant is on a more flexible terrain and performance grant has different parameters. But since Andhra Pradesh is not alone in the present situation, the States, in a similar situation, can make a common pleading. On my part, l will vouch for the State's and our collective efforts,” he said.

Ramesh said coronavirus is truly a circumstance beyond anticipation and pointed out that even, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and neighbouring Odisha have put local body elections on hold. “ln fact, in the State Election Commissioners’ Group, which is active information sharing real-time platform; all the Commissions to my knowledge have deferred holding bye-polls. Bihar is one such example. UP is following suit. Goa is actively reconsidering its election schedule understandably,” he explained.

In the letter, he said had the decision of postponement to be announced just a day later along with Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha, the scenario would have been completely different. “lt would appear in retrospect that the Commission is needlessly faulted for acting just a day ahead than similarly placed States. I have a duty cast to safeguard the high Constitutional status of the Commission as well as to clear the air about its conscious and objective decision-making process,” he said.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh is not alone at the present juncture facing 'COVID-19' challenge, he sad state election commissioners are accessing World Health Organisation (WHO) warnings and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare circular guidelines and information placed in the public domain.

“Precisely keeping this in view, I had specifically mentioned to you to expressly get in touch with Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, on March 14 when we met at SEC's office. Prior to this, I had also been regularly in touch over the telephone with Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare. For the record, all these conversations were initiated from my end. Understandably, the Health Department was busy and could not share any information or send any functionary with any data. Therefore, to put any blame at the doorstep of the Commission is not factual. It is incorrect,” he said in the letter.

Further, he clarified that ln the absence of scientific data for which no one can be faulted, he responded stating that the CS may refer the case to the 'National Task Force' set up by the Government of India so as to revisit the issue.

“The health experts are of the view that India might have entered Stage-2! lf the task force is able to categorically advise that after risk assessment permits holding elections in Andhra Pradesh, the SEC is prepared to readily revisit the issue before the 6-week postponement proposed,” he said.

Ramesh said he was happy to know the measures the State Government has initiated to combat the spread of COVID-19. He said Coronavirus understandably has several phases as per the WHO and progress from one phase to another is very rapid and unusually so. The guidelines to combat the spread speak about different protocols, i.e., moderate distancing, attempted quarantine and extensive distancing.

“The postponement of elections perhaps may fall under the 'Moderate Distancing Protocol'. China, for instance, followed 'Extensive Distancing' and is commended for its containment,” he said