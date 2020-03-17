STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APCC chief supports SEC; calls for fresh elections

The APCC chief also found fault with the Chief Minister for questioning the powers of the SEC.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sake Sailajanath demanded a judicial probe into the unanimous results in the MPTC and ZPTC elections and supported the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone the local body polls for six weeks keeping in view the coronavirus threat.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said the Supreme Court had given direction that during national calamities and emergencies, elections can be postponed or cancelled. He maintained that the SEC has every right to take a call on conduct of elections. “We demand that local body elections be cancelled and conducted afresh,” he said.

He lambasted the senior officials of the State for taking the wrong approach with regard to COVID-19 and their statements that COVID-19 is under control. “It is unfortunate that the Chief Secretary has written a letter to SEC with such statements,” he said and expressed concern over the future of the State under such ‘indifferent’ administration.

The APCC chief also found fault with the Chief Minister for questioning the powers of the SEC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp