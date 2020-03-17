APCC chief supports SEC; calls for fresh elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sake Sailajanath demanded a judicial probe into the unanimous results in the MPTC and ZPTC elections and supported the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone the local body polls for six weeks keeping in view the coronavirus threat.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said the Supreme Court had given direction that during national calamities and emergencies, elections can be postponed or cancelled. He maintained that the SEC has every right to take a call on conduct of elections. “We demand that local body elections be cancelled and conducted afresh,” he said.

He lambasted the senior officials of the State for taking the wrong approach with regard to COVID-19 and their statements that COVID-19 is under control. “It is unfortunate that the Chief Secretary has written a letter to SEC with such statements,” he said and expressed concern over the future of the State under such ‘indifferent’ administration.

The APCC chief also found fault with the Chief Minister for questioning the powers of the SEC.