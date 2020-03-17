Cement gets cheap for Andhra govt projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following a request from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, cement companies have agreed to sell their products at subsidised rates for government projects and houses for the poor in the State. As against Rs 380 per bag, they will sell cement for Rs 235 per bag. An estimated 1,19,43,237 metric tonnes of the material are needed for various government projects.

Representatives of cement companies made this announcement after meeting the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalle on Monday. It was decided that 50 kg of Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) will be sold at Rs 225 and Ordinary Portland Cement at Rs 235. At present, PPC and OPC cost up to Rs 380 per 50-kg bag in the open market. The new prices offered to the government are lower than the cement prices in 2015-16 and 2019-20.

During the meeting, officials from different departments explained the projects being undertaken — such as Polavaram and housing for the poor — that require massive quanities of cement, and reportedly stressed the need for lower prices. The requirement for the next fiscal was presented.

All departments together require 1,19,43,237 metric tonnes of cement during the next fiscal for various projects.